Showers arrive tonight, then warm and dry conditions for Christmas

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: An upper level low will cross our region tonight, producing scattered light showers.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers, possibly mixing with sleet at times. Overnight lows in the upper-30s to low-40s. North wind 3-5 mph. Chance of precipitation: 60%.

TUESDAY: Cloudy conditions will give way to mostly sunny conditions after 3pm. Afternoon highs in the low-50s. Northwest wind 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Overnight lows in the mid-30s. West wind 3-5 mph.

THIS WEEK: A ridge of high pressure will develop as we move through the week, resulting in record high temperatures by Friday and Saturday. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-to-upper 70s Friday. Rain remains out of the forecast the next seven days.