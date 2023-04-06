Showers continue into the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Rain showers maintain for a few more days. The sun and slightly warmer temperatures return by Sunday and continue into next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Temperatures tonight are going to be cool but mild, holding in the low to middle 50s. Cloud coverage will continue to be heavy and rain showers will maintain overnight.

FRIDAY: The last day of the week is also going to be the coolest. High temperatures only will reach into the lower 60s. Rain is expected to continue throughout the day and overnight. The low temperatures will return to the low to middle 50s.

WEEKEND: Rain continues on Saturday. The high temperatures will maintain in the low to middle 60s. Rain showers on Saturday are going to be less widespread across NE MS. Sunday begins the clearing trend. Rain chance will dry up and the cloud coverage will lighten, becoming partly cloudy. This will allow the sun to make a grand appearance! However, after all of the rain this week, make sure to have a change of play clothes for any outdoor Easter festivities. Nobody wants to be muddy on Easter! Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 40s over the weekend and for the first couple nights of next week.