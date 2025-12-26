Showers for the end of weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Heavy clouds will be sticking around. Rain is back for the weekend and into New Year’s week.

FRIDAY: It is going to be a cloudy day. Starting the morning with fog across the corner. Temperatures are staying above average, but slightly cooler than the past few days. Expect highs in the low to middle 70s today. There will be moments of gusty conditions, with gusts reaching up to 20MPH. Isolated sprinkles will be possible, but most will not experience. Lows tonight will be mild, in the upper 50s with more fog.

SATURDAY: Back to the middle 70s. Holding onto plenty of cloud coverage across our sky, with isolated light showers. Lows will again drop into the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Middle 70s will continue into the end of the weekend. Isolated rain and heavy clouds maintain through the morning and afternoon. A strong cold front will be moving in, bringing heavier rain and thunderstorms Sunday evening. Some may become strong to severe, especially across the northern and NW counties. There is a Level 1 – Marginal risk for severe weather in place for Sunday. Stay weather aware overnight as the rain continues into Monday morning.

NEXT WEEK: The week will start with rain and colder temperatures due to the passing of the cold front. Monday will start in the lower 40s, reaching only the 50s by the afternoon. Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week, as temperatures will then be returning into the 50s. Drier conditions expected late Monday morning.