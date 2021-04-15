More showers Friday evening & Saturday morning

SUMMARY: Unseasonably cool conditions will continue through the upcoming weekend with more showers possible late Friday through Saturday morning. Pleasant weather returns early next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds gradually fill back in. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds NNE 3-7 mph.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Areas of showers will becoming more likely heading into the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the 60s. Winds NE/SE 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with areas of rain. Lows in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Morning showers then turning mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Winds NW 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the 60s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App