More showers Friday evening & Saturday morning

SUMMARY: Unseasonably cool conditions will continue through the upcoming weekend with more showers possible late Friday through Saturday morning. Pleasant weather returns early next week.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds gradually fill back in. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds NNE 3-7 mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Areas of showers will becoming more likely heading into the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the 60s. Winds NE/SE 5-15 mph.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with areas of rain. Lows in the low 50s.
SATURDAY: Morning showers then turning mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Winds NW 5-15 mph.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
SUNDAY: More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the 60s.
