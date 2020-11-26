Showers Friday, more rain on Sunday

Happy Thanksgiving! Today’s weather has been fantastic, but rain chances will return to the forecast over the next several days. Looking ahead to next week, a BIG cool down is on the way.

- Advertisement -

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few clouds will move through tonight, but no rain is expected. Temperatures will fall to the low 40s with a calm wind.

FRIDAY: Friday will start off dry, but a few showers will be possible by lunchtime and into the evening. The best chance for rain is along Highway 82 and south. Even if you aren’t seeing rain, skies will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will remain light out of the southeast

SATURDAY: We’ll get a break from the rain on Saturday, but skies will remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Unfortunately, Sunday looks like an all-day washout. Rain will begin in many areas by sunrise and last through the evening. Some thunder and gusty winds are also possible in stronger storms. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the mid 40s with afternoon highs only getting into the upper 50s.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Aside from some morning sprinkles on Monday, the first part of the week will be dry. However, temperatures will be MUCH cooler. Morning lows on Monday will be in the mid 30s, with temperatures falling to the mid 20s by Tuesday morning. Afternoon highs will only be in the mid 40s. Skies will remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Clouds will slowly build back into the area as yet another system approaches the area late Wednesday. It looks like this could bring us some more rain by Thursday morning, but we’ll have to continue to watch. Temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the low to mid 50s and morning lows in the 20s and 30s.

Follow WCBI Weather on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Follow Meteorologist Trevor Birchett on Facebook and Twitter