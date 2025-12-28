Showers Late Sunday, Cold Start to Next Week!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A breezy day for most of Sunday before a cold front pushes in a few showers late. A cold blast will settle in to start next week!

TONIGHT: A warm night once again as clouds increase throughout the night. Lows will drop only to the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Look for mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day as highs once again reach the mid to even upper 70s. It will be a bit breezy as wind gusts approach 20-25 mph at times. Overnight a cold front will quickly push through the area bringing in showers and maybe a rumble of thunder. The timing of the rain looks to be from 8pm Sunday-4am Monday morning!

COLD START NEXT WEEK: The big effect that we will see from this cold front is the cold air! Most of this week has had high temperatures in the 70s but to start next week we will get lucky to reach into the low 40s for our high temps and lows dropping down into the low 20s for Monday and Tuesday!