Showers possible to end the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances continue to end the week before some beautiful weather moves in for the weekend.

THURSDAY: Clouds will be widespread today, but with low-level drier air continuing, rain will struggle in our area. We still expect some occasional showers, but heavy, widespread rain will be well south of the region today. Highs should top out in the middle 80s, upper 80s in our northern spots.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Some steadier rain will try and develop northward overnight as an area of low pressure spins off the LA coast.

FRIDAY: Confidence in the forecast still remains iffy, but at least some more persistent rain is expected in the morning hours…mainly SE of the Trace. Highs should be knocked down several degrees into the lower 80s.

WEEKEND: Behind Friday night’s front, gradual clearing is expected Saturday. We’ll become mostly sunny by afternoon with a nice north breeze and highs in the 80s. Lows will drop into the 50s Saturday and Sunday nights.