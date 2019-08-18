SUMMARY: Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast with chances for rain each day this week. Temperatures will be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s through Wednesday. Dewpoints will also be higher, making it feel more humid.

- Advertisement -

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few showers are possible anywhere across the area overnight tonight with lows in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Another hot and humid day to start the week as temperatures climb into the mid 90s. Heat index values will be around 105 by the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the day, so grab the umbrella as you head out the door.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Chances for scattered showers and storms continue through the middle of the week with highs in the mid 90s. Once you factor in the humidity, it will feel more like 100°-105°.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY: Chances for rain increase for the end of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will be slightly cooler thanks to the rainfall with highs in the low 90s by the end of the week.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram