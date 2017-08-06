Showers & Thunderstorms Remain in the Forecast

TONIGHT: Showers and storms will linger through the evening and into the early morning hours. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

MONDAY: Rain is likely throughout the day with winds continuing to be from the south. A few showers and storms cannot be ruled out overnight. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s for the afternoon and in the low 70s overnight.

TUESDAY: A few may see showers and storms, but most of us should stay dry. With more sunshine, temps may climb into the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Wednesday afternoon more showers and storms move into the forecast and will continue through Thursday. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: The rain looks to clear somewhat, leaving more sunshine in the forecast. Temperatures will climb close to the 90 degree mark during the day while heat indices will once again climb near 100°.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram