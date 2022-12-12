Shuqualak-Butler Water Association is under boil water notice

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A break in the line means some people in Noxubee County need to boil their water.

If you live along Macedonia Road, Honey Lake Road, or Langford Road, and are a member of the Shuqualak-Butler Water Association, this notice affects you and your family.

Plan to boil your water for at least one minute before drinking.

We’ll update you when the notice is lifted.

