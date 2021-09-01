Shuqualak Lumber Co. provided catfish plates to the employees at the Noxubee Medical Complex

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – In the South, we like to show we care and to say thank you with food.

That’s exactly what Shuqualak Lumber Company did today in Macon.

The company provided catfish plates to the employees at the Noxubee Medical Complex.

More than 100 workers filled up their plates at lunch for the appreciation meal.

For Shuqualak Lumber it’s a small gesture to those who give back every day.

“We just want to thank the Noxubee County Medical Complex for all they have done during this pandemic. We know it’s been hard for them and extra work for them during their normal day-to-day. We’ve also experienced some extra responsibilities with COVID, and through it I’ve had to reach out to several people here and they have been so helpful. Not one person was overwhelmed or didn’t have time to talk. They just truly helped us through this time and we want to thank them,” said Jessica Atkins, Shuqualak Lumber Company.

This is the first time Shuqualak Lumber Company has hosted an event at the medical complex.