Shuqualak Lumber Company pitching in to help fund fire department with new gear

SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County business is doing its part to help keep Shuqualak residents safe.

Shuqualak Lumber Company presented a check for $9,350 to town leaders Monday morning.

The money will be used as matching funds to help the Shuqualak Volunteer Fire Department qualify for an equipment grant from the 4 County Foundation.

The Department needs the money for new respirators that allow firefighters to enter smoke-filled buildings.

That’s especially important to Chief Leon McClendon.

“Our air packs are out of date and everything, and we cannot reseal them or nothing, so we had to upgrade.”

“We know that this money is going to be spent to provide better equipment for our fire department personnel.”

says Shuqualak Lumber Company President, William A. Thomas.

The new equipment will also help Shuqualak maintain its fire rating, which helps home and business owners get better rates on their insurance.