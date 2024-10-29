Shuqualak man missing in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a missing Shuqualak man.

The Mississippi Bureau of investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Davenport Hill.

Hill is 45-years-old and was last seen October 28 at around 10:30 a.m., in the 29 hundred block of Running Water Road in Noxubee County.

Hill is 6 ft. 1 tall and weighs about 290 pounds.

He is believed to be in a 2024 beige GMC Canyon with Mississippi license plate 7D34D.

Family members said Hill suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

