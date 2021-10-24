Siblings over age 70 meet for the first time ever

A man receives a special gift for his his 70th birthday. Meeting his 9--year-old sister for the first time ever.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Meeting someone for the first time can leave a lasting impression… Especially when it’s family. Rolando Irions Sr. Celebrated his 70th birthday and for his gift, family members set him up to meet his 90-year-old sister Susie M Hood for the first time. The brother and sister hadn’t known too much about each other for years. They began contacting each other about seven years ago and after a lot of preparation, the family was able to bring the two sides of the family for the first time to meet and greet.