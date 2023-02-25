Sigma Gamma Rho hosts HBCU College Fair at Columbus High School

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – For some students where you go to school is as important as why you go to school, and for many of those young people, there is nothing like the HBCU experience.

“Just take a look at the excitement on the kids’ faces outside where they come in kind of sign in and everything; they are so excited, and they have an abundance of questions,” said Chapter President Eddie Love.

Sigma Gamma Rho gave Columbus High School students a chance to explore the options available at Historically Black Colleges.

It’s part of the group’s effort to promote black excellence in education.

The Kappa League at CHS already has a head-start.

“We are a community group; we dance, we give back to the community, we do a lot for the community, and we just are helping further black excellence,” Dkyren Henderson said.

Marquez Carter said he is considering an HBCU because he is often reminded that he is a future.

“We are trying to set a good example for them,” Carter said.

One college representative Brea Jobe from South Carolina State University said when it comes to choosing your career, it’s important to consider the path you take to get there.

Even though the end goal may be the same, different schools provide different experiences.

“Go explore and know that you have options because a lot of students aren’t told that they have options; they are told to go here just because this is what we know,” Jobe said.

And for those looking to travel far and wide for their education.

“Sometimes you have to leave the village to come back home and bring that knowledge back to the village,” Jobe said

The local chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho plans to host the HBCU College Fair next year.

