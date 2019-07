STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville firefighters had a busy morning putting out an electrical fire near a store building.

Friday morning, a crew was working on the roof on the Army-Navy store, off of Highway 12 West.

The workers accidentally knocked over a 272-volt electric line causing it to land on a sign next to the store.

The sign caught on fire, but was contained by firefighters quickly.

The building did not receive any damage.

No injuries were reported.