Signs from protests in cities across U.S. over immigration policy

Thousands of protesters across America, moved by accounts of children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, marched Saturday to demand President Donald Trump’s administration reunite the divided families.

More than 700 planned marches were expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people across the country under the banner “Families Belong Together.”

Here is a look at some of the demonstrations around the country.

In this photo, protesters march in New York City on June 30, 2018.