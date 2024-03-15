Siloam Water Association issues boil water notice

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Clay County residents will need to take extra precautions fixing supper tonight [March 15] and breakfast and lunch tomorrow [March 16].

The Siloam Water Association has issued a precautionary boil water notice for the next 24 hours to all of its customers who have West Point or Cedar Bluff addresses.

Those water customers will need to boil their water for at least one minute before use.

Lightning in this morning’s storms caused damage at a well.

