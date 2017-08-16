Silver Alert for Clinton Man

CLINTON, Miss. (MBI) – A Silver Alert has been issued for 77-year-old Lucien Preston of Clinton. Preston is described as a black male, five feet and seven inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with gray hair, brown eyes, a full grey beard and receding hair line. He was last seen around 10 pm August 15th, wearing black shorts and a grey t-shirt, driving a blue 2009 Chevy pick-up truck on Highway 80 in Clinton. His intended destination was D’Lo. Family members say Mr. Preston suffers from medical conditions that may impair his judgement. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Lucien Preston, contact the Clinton Police Department at 601-924-5252 or call 911.