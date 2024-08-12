Silver Alert for Panola County woman

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A north Mississippi woman is the focus of a Silver Alert tonight.

Claire Moore, 78, was last seen Sunday evening in the 100 block Red Bird Cove in Panola County.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation believes she was driving north toward Cordova, Tennessee.

Moore was last seen wearing eyeglasses, green shorts, a green t-shirt, and gray and white tennis shoes.

She could be in a 2011 black Jeep Cherokee with license plate U-8-1-2-N.

Moore has a medical condition that might impair her judgment.

If you’ve seen her call local law enforcement.