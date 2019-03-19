Silver Alert issued for Columbus woman

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE)- The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Deborah Osborne Harrell, 55 of Columbus, Mississippi.

She is described as a white female, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with long auburn hair and blue eyes.

Ms. Harrell was last seen Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. in the vicinity of 332 Megan Lane in Columbus.

She was believed to be driving a light blue 2005 Lincoln LS. The car has a Louisiana tag with the number PYJ583. She was last seen wearing tiger print pajamas.

Family members say Ms. Harrell suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Deborah Osborne Harrell, please contact Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 329-5720.