Silver Alert issued for Brookhaven man

James Matthew Roberts of Bogue Chitto, Mississippi, was last seen on Thursday, January 25, at about 8:00 a.m. in the 2700 block of Lee Dr. in Lincoln County, driving on US84.

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has activated the Silver Alert notification on behalf of the Brookhaven Police Department.

James Matthew Roberts was last seen driving a 2016 white Chevrolet Traverse bearing Mississippi tag LIB0800.

Family members say James Matthew Roberts suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If seen, call the Brookhaven Police Department at (601) 833-2424 or 911.

