Silver Alert issued for Gulfport man

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a man missing for over a month.

Allen Turner, 68, of Gulfport was last seen June 10, walking in the 1800 block of Campbell Circle in Harrison County.

- Advertisement -

Turner was wearing blue jeans and a light-colored plaid shirt. He is described as 6’0 and 220 pounds with salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.

His family said he suffers from a medical condition that could impair his judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Allen Eugene Turner contact Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 228-897-1364.