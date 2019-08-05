Silver Alert issued for Hinds County man

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a Jackson man.

Jonathan Jackson, 27, of Jackson, was last seen on Wednesday, July 31, in the 500 block of East Beasley Road in Hinds County. He is believed to be in a red 2009 F150 with the license plate HP7359.

He is 6’1 and 150 pounds.

Jackson was last seen wearing a green shirt, shorts and Nike flipflops.

Family members said Jackson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information on Jackson, you’re asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1210.