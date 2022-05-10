Silver Alert issued for Latonya Williamson out of Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi Bureau of investigation needs your help to find a missing Tupelo woman. 42-year-old Latonya Nichole Williamson was last seen Sunday, May 8, 2022, at about 10:00 pm in the 1300 block of Green Tee Road in Lee County.

She is black, 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Latonya Williamson is believed to be in a 2021 white Jeep Wrangler bearing MS tag SPIRIT4 traveling in an eastern direction.

Family members say Latonya Williamson suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Latonya Williamson, contact Tupelo Police Department at 662-869-2911.