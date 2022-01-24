Silver Alert issued for missing New Albany man

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 44-year-old David McGill Jr. of New Albany, MS, in Union County.

He is described as a white male, five feet ten inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen Friday, January 21, 2022, at about 9:00 pm in the 1400 block of County Road 107 in Union County, wearing a polo shirt, brown leather jacket, khaki cargo pants, gray socks, white Nike shoes with a blue checkmark, and a New York Yankees hat.

David McGill Jr. is believed to be in a 2004 gold Buick LeSabre bearing MS tag UNC4526 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say David McGill Jr. suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of David McGill Jr., contact Union County Sheriff’s Office at 662-534-1941.