Silver Alert issued for Stewart Colton Michael of Ackerman

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation needs your help finding a man missing from Ackerman.

The agency has issued a Silver Alert for 20-year-old Stewart Colton Michael.

He was last seen Thursday around noon walking in the 1000 block of Highway 9 in Ackerman.

He was wearing a red shirt and khaki shorts He is described as six feet tall, weighing 130 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Family members say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have any information on where Stewart Colton Michael is, contact the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Department.

