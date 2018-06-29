Silver Alert issued for Jones County woman

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 68-year-old woman in Jones County.

Maxine Goldman, of Moselle, was last seen Thursday around 6 p.m. on Oak Haven Drive in Moss Point.

Goldman was reportedly driving a 2007 silver Mercury Grand Marquis with license plate JNP-437.

She’s roughly 5′ tall and weighs around 115lbs with gray hair and brown eyes.

Family members say she suffers from medical conditions that may impair her judgement.

If you know or have seen anything, call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-0223.