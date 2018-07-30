Silver Alert issued for missing Hinds County man

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issues a Silver Alert for a missing Hinds County Man.

Darius Cantrell Taylor, 25, was last seen walking into a wooded area in the 1900 Block of Prentiss Crump Road in Hinds County around 11 Monday morning.

Investigators say he was only wearing boxer-style underwear.

Family members say he has a medical condition that could impair his judgement. If you see him, you’re asked to approach with caution.

He’s 5’10” tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information should call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department at 601-857-2600.