Sim Scott Community Center host special program for Mother”s Day

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A group of retirees in Columbus is celebrating Mother’s Day early.

This group meets every Tuesday at the Sim Scott Community Center for special programs and activities. Tuesday, they were honoring mothers.

Our very own Aundrea Self was the guest speaker for the event.

They also invited city leaders to give special messages and enjoy lunch with them.

In addition to the weekly meetings, they also take special trips. They recently returned from a weeklong trip to the nation’s capitol to tour historical sites and museums.