Sim Scott Seniors thank city partners

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Thanksgiving came early for some Columbus City officials.

On Tuesday, November 11, Sim Scott Seniors said “thank you” to their city partners, including the Columbus Police Department and Hunt Intermediate School.

The group of seniors meets regularly at the community center on Tuesdays from 10 am to 12 noon, but since they won’t be meeting the Tuesday, the week of Thanksgiving, they had their “Thankful Tuesday” early.

The group provided a meal for a number of city officials.

“We decided that today was an opportunity to be able to express our thankfulness to them and to just invite them in to share with us on this day, to give back and let them know how much we appreciate them,” said Sim Scott Seniors president Pam Scott.

“I’m just honored that they thought of the men and women of the Columbus Police Department for this great homecooked (meal). As you can see, everything was thought of. It’s almost like a Thanksgiving supersized,” said Columbus Police Chief Jospeh Daughtry.

Sim Scott Seniors includes members from different counties.

