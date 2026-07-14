Simmons pours into area youth at football camp

STARKVILLE, Miss., (WCBI) — NFL star Jeffery Simmons held his annual football camp at the Sportsplex in Starkville.

The two-day camp focused on offensive, defensive and special teams’ skills. Young players were able to receive coaching not only from Simmons but also one of his former teammates and area coaches.

Tennessee Titans star Jeffery Simmons came back to the town that helped make him a star to hold his annual football camp. It’s one of the many ways he gives back to the Golden Triangle.

For Simmons, it’s the ability to come back and pour back into people, just as people poured into him, well before he put on the Titans, Mississippi State or even Noxubee County jerseys.

Someone saw his potential, and now he wants to create that same opportunity for other Mississippi kids.

“A kid can just take one thing away even if it’s they just learned a new drill or something they learned how to tackle, keeping their head and neck after a tackle things of that nature and to like walk around and I’m walking around trying to make sure I hit every station, and these coaches that are helping me these coaches from Noxubee, Louisville and Aliceville like this is the reason why these camps are successful.”

Simmons says he gives back because he loves coming back home and he wants to use his platform for good.

“I have a platform and I’m big on not wasting that platform. I could give these kids one thing and they can take it away and say I learned this at Jeffery Simmons Community Day or Fun Day or I learned this from the football camp, that’s my goal.”

He says for him there was never a question about returning to the places and people that helped make him who he is.

“I never once thought twice on not coming back here. I enjoy coming back to Mississippi. This is home for me and when I come back home, I feel at home.”

Simmons holds events like his Fourth of July event, his Fun Day and Football Camp yearly. He says he wants to continue to do so.