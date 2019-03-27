Simmons Staying Honest In NFL Draft Process

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — 19 Mississippi State football players took part in one of their biggest job interviews to date, going through drill after drill for NFL scouts as a part of pro day.

On the sidelines remained one of MSU’s biggest stars, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.

The projected first-round pick continues to rehab from a torn ACL he suffered while working out in February.

“It’s been challenging,” Simmons said of his offseason.

“Main thing is to just stay focused….I’m controlling the things that I can control right now.”

While Simmons’ tape while at Mississippi State is what has him towards the top of draft boards, the injury isn’t the only hurdle the Macon, Mississippi-native has encountered.

Barred from the NFL Combine due to an incident involving violence in high school, Simmons has had to address the situation to executives that’ll look to draft him at the end of April.

“I’ve been honest about the situation,” Simmons said, “I’ve laid it all on the line to teams that have asked me about the situation. Nothing to hide about the situation.

“It’s a mistake I made in high school, and I regret it to this day…I’ve told them about what happened in the situation, and how i grew from it.”

Simmons’ teammates believe his past, and current, struggle shouldn’t affect where he lands in the upcoming NFL Draft.

“I tell anybody that’s going to get him, you’re going to get a steal,” safety Johnathan Abram said.

“If you don’t draft him in the first round, you’re stupid…because he won’t be around long and when he does come back, I’m willing to bet he’ll have a pro bowl, hall of fame career.”

While Simmons didn’t compete in the position drills during pro day, he did complete 28 reps on bench press.

The NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee begins on Friday, April 25th.