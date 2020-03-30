Simple assault investigation underway involving off-duty Lowndes County deputy

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A simple assault investigation is underway involving an off duty Lowndes County sheriff’s deputy.

The incident happened this past Thursday outside of Hucks in downtown Columbus.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says a verbal argument turned physical between an off duty deputy and a restaurant employee.

Both people were treated on the scene.

So far no charges have been filed.

Chief Deputy Brent Swan said the deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation.

Swan didn’t name the deputy, other sources named the deputy involved as Max Branch.

Columbus police continue to investigate.