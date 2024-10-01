Sims Scott Community hosts cancer walk to raise awareness

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The ladies of the Sims Scott Community Center in Columbus took a walk on October 1 to remind their friends and family that this is a opportunity for breast screenings this month.

October is breast cancer awareness month.

Here’s what you need to know. This year, more than 360,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer. But according to the Breast Cancer Foundation, there is hope.

Early detection methods and support increase the chances of survival.

When caught in its earliest, the 5-year relative survival rate of breast cancer is 99%.

Sims Scott Seniors President Pat Scott said she wishes her own sister had thought about an early screening.

“I have a sister who was diagnosed about three years ago with stage four metastatic breast cancer. I just feel like if she had been going for her screenings, maybe she could have been made aware of it earlier and before it got to that stage. So, that’s just a personal testimony to the importance of going for screenings and to be aware of it. Yeah, I got going this morning,” said Scott.

New research said black women are more likely to die from breast cancer compared to white women.

Studies from Massachusetts General Hospital say there’s a 17 – 50% disparity depending on the type of breast cancer and delayed treatment.

