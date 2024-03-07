Single-car crash claims life of woman in Winston County

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A single car crash took the life of a woman in Winston County today.

The Winston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that around 1:15 p.m., a woman driving on North Columbus Avenue swerved off the road before eventually hitting a tree causing the vehicle to flip several times.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but died from her injuries.

The identity of the victim has not been released as officials are informing family members.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X