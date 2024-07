Single-vehicle accident leaves one person dead near MUW

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man was killed when the car he was driving struck a fence near MUW.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said 43-year-old Johnny Kenyatta Elliott was driving North on 15th Street.

The SUV left the roadway and struck a fence column of the fence around MUW.

The accident happened Wednesday night just before 9 p.m.

The Coroner said Elliott was the only person in the vehicle when the accident occurred.

