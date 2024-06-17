Single-vehicle crash claims life of Belden juvenile

The 10-year-old, who was a passenger in the 2023 Nissan Versa, was critically injured when the car left the roadway and struck an embankment.

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:55 a.m. on Sunday, June 16, has claimed the life of a Belden juvenile.

The child was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver was 31-year-old Raymoni L. Gordon, of Tupelo.

Gordon was injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Passengers in the Nissan, 36-year-old Shuntalisha D. Metcalf of Belden, and a 1-year-old, were also injured and transported to an area hospital.

The crash occurred on Interstate 22, near the 29-mile marker, approximately one mile west of Brilliant, in Marion County.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

