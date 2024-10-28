Single-vehicle crash claims the life of a Millport man

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A single-vehicle crash has taken the life of a Millport man.

73-year-old Johnny Snider was fatally injured when the 2013 Toyota RAV4 he was driving left the road and hit several trees.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, on Lamar County 41, about one mile north of Kennedy.

Snider was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the incident.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.