Single vehicle crash claims the life of a Millport man

MILLPRORT, Ala. (WCBI) – A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:34 a.m. on October 14, has claimed the life of a Millport man.

Deric L. McGee, 28, was driving when his 2004 Chevrolet Silverado left the road, struck a culvert and overturned.

McGee was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 96 near the 3-mile marker, approximately two miles west of Millport, in Lamar County.

