Single-vehicle crash in Houston leaves Vardaman man dead

The driver was identified as Jose Guadalupe Gonzalez.

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – An early morning crash in Houston leaves a 30-year-old Vardaman man dead.

The Chickasaw County Coroner Larry Harris tells WCBI the single-vehicle accident happened Sunday, July 28, around 5:30 a.m. on West Madison Street.

The driver was identified as Jose Guadalupe Gonzalez.

He was the only person in the car.

Harris says it appears Gonzalez lost control of the SUV, veered off the roadway, rolled multiple times, and was ejected from the vehicle.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X