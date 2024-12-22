Single-vehicle crash in Pickens Co. takes the life of a Fayette man

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A single-vehicle crash in Pickens County has taken the life of a Fayette man.

34-year-old Jacori L. Whitson was fatally injured when the 1997 Ford Ranger Pickup he was driving left the road and hit a tree.

Whitson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and died at the scene.

The crash happened on Alabama 17, about seven miles north of Reform, at 7:25 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.