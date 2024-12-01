Single-vehicle crash takes the life of a Fayette man

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A single-vehicle crash takes the life of a Fayette man.

The crash occurred around 2:40 am on Sunday, December 1st on Alabama 171 near the 27-mile marker.

20-year-old Jordan C. Hallman was fatally injured when the 2012 Toyota Camry he was driving left the road, struck an embankment, and overturned.

Hallman was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

21-year-old Jeremy A. Gilreath of Fayette was a passenger in the car.

Gilreath was injured and taken to the Fayette Medical Center for treatment.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

