Single-vehicle crash takes the life of a Fayette man
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A single-vehicle crash takes the life of a Fayette man.
The crash occurred around 2:40 am on Sunday, December 1st on Alabama 171 near the 27-mile marker.
20-year-old Jordan C. Hallman was fatally injured when the 2012 Toyota Camry he was driving left the road, struck an embankment, and overturned.
Hallman was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
21-year-old Jeremy A. Gilreath of Fayette was a passenger in the car.
Gilreath was injured and taken to the Fayette Medical Center for treatment.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.