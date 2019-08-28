Single vote decides a county supervisor Republican primary runoff

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – In Chickasaw County the District 5 Supervisor race in the Republican primary runoff came down to one vote.

Lamon Griggs came out on top with 335 votes beating Margret Futral by one vote.

Griggs said the way the votes turned out just goes to show that every vote truly does count.

“Margret and I ran a good race with each other. We actually support each other. It looks like we kind of just split our supporters,” said Griggs.

Griggs faces incumbent Russell King in the November general election.