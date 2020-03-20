Six area funeral homes develop new plans during coronavirus outbreak

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Six area funeral homes have developed plans to help loved ones say goodbye during the spread of COVID-19.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the end-of-live service providers agreed to three rules.

- Advertisement -

The first rule was to limit private visitations to family members only and allow up to 25 people to be present.

Arrangement conferences will be limited to five people.

Graveside, chapel or place of the customer’s choosing will be available to 25 people, as long as social distancing can be maintained.

The funeral homes participating in the rules are: