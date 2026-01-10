Six dead, one in custody after deadly Friday night in Cedar Bluff

CLAY COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) — Six people are dead and one is in custody after a deadly night in the Cedar Bluff community, just miles away from the City of West Point.

Sheriff Eddie Scott and District Attorney Scott Colom held a press conference at 1 p.m. at the Clay County Sheriff’s Department. During the presser, Scott said that Daricka M. Moore, 24, has been taken into custody after the deadly spree.

Scott tells WCBI that Willie Guines, 55, Quinten Moore, 33, Glenn Moore, 67, an unidentified seven-year-old, Berry Bradley and Samuel Bradley, both of Columbus, ages unknown, were killed in the deadly crime spree. Guines, both Moore men, and the unidentified seven-year-old are all related to Moore. It’s unknown if the Bradleys are related to Moore. Scott says that Moore’s family are members of the church that one of the Bradley men pastored.

Scott says the shootings began at David Hill Road in Cedar Bluff, where Moore allegedly killed his dad, uncle and brother. He then says that Moore allegedly stole a truck belonging to his brother Quinton Moore. He then went to a home on Blake Road where he forced himself into the home and attempted sexual battery on someone in the home. While at the Blake Road home, Moore allegedly shot and killed the seven-year-old. Scott says that Moore then allegedly placed the gun to the barrel of another child’s head, but that child survived.

He says its unknown if the gun misfired.

Scott says Moore then went to Siloam-Griffith Road to a home where the Bradleys were staying and allegedly killed both at that home. He allegedly ditched the stolen vehicle and stole another vehicle from that home.

He says that the spree ended after they saturated the county with checkpoints, to locate Moore. Moore was apprehended at the intersection of Pine Grove Road.

Scott says that right now Moore is charged with first degree murder, but charges will increase. District Attorney Scott Colom says they’re going for capital murder.