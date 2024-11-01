Six people indicted on felony drug charges in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Six people have been indicted on felony drug charges in Lee County following a long investigation and round-up.

Deputies and agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit made the arrests on October 28.

The suspects’ charges include trafficking methamphetamine, sale of methamphetamine and felony possession of a controlled substance.

The following were arrested: 52-year-old Antonio Anderson, 42-year-old Paul Westmoreland, 49-year-old Paul Ellis, 45-year-old Kimberly Spencer, 41-year-old Marcus Adams and 57-year-old Betty Fowler.

Their bonds range from $10,000 to $100,000.

