Six people shot in Memphis, found inside parked car

Scene in Memphis where six shooitng victims were found in parked car on night of May 6, 2018

WREG-TV

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police here say two people were killed and another four shot Sunday night, reports CBS Memphis affiliate WREG-TV. All were found inside a parked car, the station says.

Police confirmed five victims were taken to a hospital. Early reports indicated one died at the scene.

Witnesses told WREG they heard about 13 gunshots and a loud boom that appeared to be from a car accident that followed the shooting.

Police said they didn’t know yet what led to the gunfire.

A suspect fled the scene in a gold sedan, police said.

