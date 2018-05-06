Six people shot in Memphis, found inside parked car

- Advertisement -

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police here say two people were killed and another four shot Sunday night, reports CBS Memphis affiliate WREG-TV. All were found inside a parked car, the station says.

Police confirmed five victims were taken to a hospital. Early reports indicated one died at the scene.

There are a total of 6 victims. 2 are deceased and 4 are listed as critical. The cause of the shooting is undetermined at this time. The suspect fled the scene in a gold. 4 door sedan. Anyone with any information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. https://t.co/LGC13qObr1 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 7, 2018

Witnesses told WREG they heard about 13 gunshots and a loud boom that appeared to be from a car accident that followed the shooting.

Police said they didn’t know yet what led to the gunfire.

A suspect fled the scene in a gold sedan, police said.