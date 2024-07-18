Six teens convicted of setting fire to school in Mississippi Delta

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Six teens were convicted of setting fire to a school in the Mississippi Delta.

The fires happened in October 2023 at an abandoned school, near Drew.

Two 14-year-olds and four 15-year-olds were convicted of charges ranging from first-degree arson to criminal trespass.

All of them were sentenced to probation and community service. Most will also have to pay restitution.

The building was in the process of being added to the historical register in Sunflower County, Mississippi.

Names of the minors were not released because of their ages.

