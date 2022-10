Slate Springs Water Association in Calhoun County under boil water notice

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A water leak has prompted a boil water notice for the Slate Springs Water Association.

All customers on Highway 9 North of Slate Springs, and those along County Roads 382, 372, 485, and 368 need to boil their water before using it.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter